June 24, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,909 cases, 19,692 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,929 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,677 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 893,909 COVID-19 cases and 19,692 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles bar turns to GoFundMe to recover from COVID-19 losses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,909 cases, 19,692 deaths

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College announces one year of free tuition

Cass County

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

Business

Biggby Coffee to open Niles location June 29

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates past, present community members with awards banquet

Cass County

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

Business

Area wedding venues celebrate the end of COVID-19 event restrictions

News

Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles prepares to revive annual events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to sponsor zoo animal ‘meet and greets’

Cass County

Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash