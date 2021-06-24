COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,909 cases, 19,692 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,929 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,677 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 893,909 COVID-19 cases and 19,692 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.