Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County officials are warning residents of a recent mail scam targeting homeowners.

According to Cass County Treasurer Hope Anderson, mail stating that a resident’s home warranty through the County of Cass is expiring is a scam.

Anderson said she wants to warn residents to watch out for a notice being sent to Cass County residents stating, “the property’s home warranty, secured by the County of Cass may be expiring or may have already expired.”

Cass County has never offered home warranties and is not affiliated with the company sending the mail, Anderson said. Residents should not respond to the letter.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Cass County Treasurer’s Office at (269) 445-4468. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.