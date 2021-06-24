June 24, 2021

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

By Submitted

Published 11:34 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY – The Berrien County Board of Commissioners Personnel and Human Services Committee has advised that a new interim Health Officer is appointed, after the current Health Officer, Nicki Britten, announced her departure from the Berrien County Health Department effective July 9.
The full Board of Commissioners anticipates approving current Deputy Health Officer Courtney Davis, to step in to serve as interim Health Officer in early July, while the county conducts a formal hiring process to fill the position permanently.
Britten, who served as Health Officer for the Berrien County Health Department since January 2017, will be transitioning to Spectrum Health Lakeland, into the position of director of population health. Britten spent 12 years at the Berrien County Health Department, providing leadership during several public health crises, all while continuously striving towards improving health outcomes for all residents.
“Nicki showed tremendous strength in leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic for the ultimate benefit of the health and safety of our communities,” said Berrien County Board of Health Chair, Peg Kohring. “We sincerely thank her for the many years of service she dedicated to this department and wish her the best in her pursuit of new opportunities.”
Stepping into the role on an interim basis, current Deputy Health Officer Courtney Davis has been with the department since July 2017. Davis has more than 15 years of public health education and experience, with a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan, and experience at the Kalamazoo County Health Department prior to coming to Berrien County. Over the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis has proved to be a resilient and effective leader, particularly during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this year.
“Courtney is a trusted leader who has the confidence of the Board of Commissioners and is certainly prepared to serve as interim during the search for a new Health Officer,” said Berrien County Commissioner and Personnel and Human Services Committee Chair Bob Harrison. “This change in leadership will not impact the department’s ability to continue providing exceptional service to the people of Berrien County moving into the future. We are thankful to Ms. Britten for her many years of leadership and wish her the best in her next chapter.”



