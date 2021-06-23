June 23, 2021

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

By Submitted

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Due to an overwhelming response, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department has decided to host another vaccination clinic at Edwardsburg Public Schools on Tuesday, June 29. COVID- 19 Pfizer vaccines will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Edwardsburg High School cafeteria. The second booster dose will be administered on Tuesday, July 20, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the same location.

This clinic is for Edwardsburg students ages 12 and up. A parent must be present in order for the student to be vaccinated. To participate in the clinic, parents can register a student at through a link found on the district’s website. Registration for the clinic will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department has requested that parents verify their student will be available to receive the second booster shot before registering. An email will be sent at a later date as a reminder for the second booster dose.

“Please be advised that participation in this clinic is on a voluntary basis only and is not mandated by Edwardsburg Public Schools,” said Superintendent Jim Knoll. “It is very important that parents do their research on COVID-19 vaccines. To learn more about these vaccines and how they work, visit the CDC website. If you have specific questions about whether your child should get the vaccine, please consult their health care provider.”

For a complete list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers and available vaccine appointments, visit the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department website at vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine. Appointment opportunities are updated regularly.

“Thank you for all you do to keep our students and schools safe,” Knoll said. “Together, we remain #EddieStrong.”

For questions, contact the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department or Lauren Mendez, Edwardsburg Public Schools district nurse, at lmendez@goeddies.com.

