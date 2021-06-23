June 23, 2021

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

By Submitted

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority recently awarded the village of Cassopolis a grant totaling $45,000 to assist in development projects set to enhance Cassopolis through its Neighborhood Enhancement Program.

The NEP helps communities throughout Michigan by providing funding assistance to complete high-impact development projects directly tied to stabilizing and improving the local area.

The Village of Cassopolis will use these funds to provide new siding to owner-occupied homes located in gateway areas of the village. The projects are anticipated to be completed by Dec. 31.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant for the third year in a row. MSHDA has helped us complete transformations on 10 houses so far and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact that this year’s NEP grant will bring,” said Emilie Sarratore, village manager.

NEP grants require that the projects and activities align with one or more of three core components including: housing enhancements, neighborhood beautification and/or neighborhood public amenity enhancements.

The village of Cassopolis received these funds as part of a greater $2 million award by MSHDA for projects that impact communities across the state.

“We are pleased to offer our support to the Village of Cassopolis as it works to improve and beautify the Cassopolis community,” said Gary Heidel, acting executive director of MSHDA. “The NEP’s purpose is to improve the quality of life for local residents through impactful development projects. We look forward to witnessing the positive changes that will result from this partnership.”

