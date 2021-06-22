PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops
CASS COUNTY — Cass County youth took a trip back to the 1960s at an event hosted by the Cass District Library.
Last week, the Cass District Library hosted tie-dye workshops at its Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Howard and Mason/Union branches. For the events, area children were able to create their own tie-dye T-shirts with help from library staff.
The library hosts regular events for both children and adults. For a full schedule, visit cassdistrictlibrary.org. (Submitted photos)
