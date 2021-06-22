Martha J. Waggoner, of Niles

Jan. 12, 1934 — June 20, 2021

Martha J. Waggoner, 87, of Niles, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Cass County Medical Care Facility, following a brief illness.

In Vandalia, Arkansas on Jan. 12, 1934, Dewey and Pearl (Gray) Barnes welcomed their baby girl into their family. She was one of 10 siblings in the Barnes household.

Martha married Ivan Leo Waggoner in Forest City, Arkansas on Aug. 29, 1952, and celebrated 55 years of marriage before Ivan’s passing in 2008.

She was the quintessential mother, taking care of her children and home for most of her life, working outside of the home for a short time at Simplicity Pattern. Martha enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, working in her yard and found great pleasure in spending time with her family.

Preceding Martha are her parents, her husband, Leo, her grandson, Adam Griffey, six brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (David) Grossnickle, Linda (Michael “Bud”) Thompson, and Barbara Griffey, all of Niles. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister, Betty Barnes, of Forest City, Arkansas.

Service for Martha will take place on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Martha may do so to a charity of one’s choice.

Photos, memories and condolences can be left for Martha’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

