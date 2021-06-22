June 22, 2021

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

By Submitted

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, during an event on Belle Isle in Detroit marking the state’s return to normal, called for the expansion of the Futures for Frontliners scholarship program to meet increased demand and popularity.

The tuition-free scholarships would now include frontline workers who served between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31. With the expansion, upwards of 22,000 additional workers would be eligible to apply for this opportunity.

This would add on to the more than 120,000 essential workers who quickly applied for the program when it launched in the last quarter of 2020. The additional $100 million investment would come from federal American Rescue Plan funding.

“Today we are taking the last big step to get back to normal, but we will never forget the frontline workers along the way who helped us get here,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m calling on the legislature to join me in expanding the Futures for Frontliners scholarship program to cover the selfless Michiganders who stepped up in unprecedented ways to keep our state moving.”

When the Futures for Frontliners program launched in September 2020, Michigan was the first in the nation to utilize $24 million from the 2020 Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide a tuition-free path to a post-secondary education.

In just over three months’ time, more than 120,000 Michiganders applied for the program and nearly 16,000 of those applicants are already enrolled in classes with a semester completed through their local community college.

“Our Frontliners students have been hard at work gaining the knowledge and skills required for today’s job market. Expanding this opportunity will boost our regional economy and improve the lives of many deserving students and their families,” said Lake Michigan College President Dr. Trevor A. Kubatzke.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township