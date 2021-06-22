June 22, 2021

The Dowagiac softball team earned Division 2 Academic All-State for the 17th straight year. (Leader file photo)

Dowagiac earns academic all-state for 17th straight year

By Staff Report

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

DOWAGIAC — For the 17th consecutive year, the Dowagiac softball team has earned Division 2 Academic All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Also earning academic all-state were Niles in Division 2 and Buchanan in Division 3.

Additionally, Dowagiac senior Anna Dobberstein earned individual Division 2 Academic All-State.

Niles had four players — Alexis Rauch, Bailey Bickel, Hannah Northcutt and Chevelle Jaynes — earn individual academic honors.

Buchanan’s Sophia Lozmack and Brooke Atkinson were named Division 3 Academic All-State as individuals.

 

Golf

The Dowagiac boys golf team earned Division 3 Academic All-State from the Michigan interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township

Berrien County

Michigan stepping up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract