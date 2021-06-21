June 21, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,919 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,674 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 893,491 COVID-19 cases and 19,647 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.

