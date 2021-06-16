June 16, 2021

May, M-62 intersection to get new design

By Staff Report

Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

EDWARDSBURG – The Michigan Department of Transportation has completed the design process for a project at the intersection of M-62 at May Street in Edwardsburg.

Proposed work includes reconfiguring the existing M-62 southbound right turn lane at May Street to be an offset right turn lane to improve sight distance at the intersection for traffic turning off the west leg of May Street.

This project addresses safety and traffic operations at the intersection. The tentative construction timeline for the project is late June to early July, according to MDOT representatives.

MDOT will be detouring the westbound lane on the west leg of May Street at the M-62 intersection for traffic wanting to go westbound on May Street. The detour is M-62 to US-12 to Conrad Road to May Street.

MDOT will be maintaining the eastbound lane on the west leg of the May Street at the M-62 intersection for traffic wanting to head to M-62 northbound or southbound from the businesses there.

