PHOTO STORY: Niles Summer Concert Series kicks off with Bob Seger tribute band
NILES — This weekend, Niles residents got their groove on as a summer tradition returned to Riverfront Park.
Bob Seger Tribute Band Katmandu took to the Riverfront Amphitheater Saturday evening to kick off the Niles Summer Concert Series. The event was sponsored by Honor Credit Union.
Revived in 2018, the summer concert series is hosted by area nonprofit Niles Music and More. The series works to provide local entertainment and raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits.
Future concerts to be hosted this summer at Riverfront Park include:
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20 – PastTime, favorites from the 1950s and 1960s
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27 – Phil Anderson, acoustic classics of the 1960s and beyond
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4 – Kevin B. Kline, with his unique sound
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11 – Darryl Buchanan, soul Motown trio
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18 – Blue Water Ramblers, music in the American Roots tradition
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25 – The Erly, American indie rock band
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 – The Toona’s, local high school garage band
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 – Elvis tribute artist
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 – Whateverly Brothers
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 – Matthew Ball, swing, boogie woogie
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 – The VanDyke Revue
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 – Polphony Marimba, classically influenced African music on marimba
- 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 – Polyphony Marimba workshops, for a fee
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 – Hey Annie
- 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 – Rain make-up day, if needed
