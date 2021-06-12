Hit-and-run injures Niles woman

HOWARD TOWNSHIIP — A 78-year-old Howard Township woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash near Barron Lake Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Lake Shore Drive and Barron Lake Road at 3:30 p.m. after Mary Laubach, 78, was struck while attempting to turn into a private driveway.

The driver of a blue Ford Escape struck Laubach’s grey Kia Soul, and then left the scene, fleeing west on Lake Shore Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Police said they do not know who was driving the Escape, or where the vehicle fled.

Laubach was transported to Spectrum Health Niles by Edwardsburg Ambulance with minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-1560 or the tip line at 1-800-462-9328.