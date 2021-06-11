June 11, 2021

Illinois man dead, Benton Harbor teen arrested after two vehicle Oronoko Township crash Monday

By Staff Report

Published 1:36 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP – A DeKalb, Illinois, man is dead and a Benton Harbor teen has been arrested after a crash Monday in Oronoko Township.

Michigan State Police Niles Post troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred Monday, June 7 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shawnee and Garr roads in Oronoko Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black Saturn sports utility vehicle or truck was northbound on Garr Road and failed to stop/yield for the stop sign. When the truck entered the intersection, it struck a red Toyota passenger car that was westbound on Shawnee Road with the right-of-way.

The driver of the passenger car was identified as Justo Morales, a 66-year-old male from De Kalb, Illinois, was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, and wife, a 66-year-old female also from De Kalb, Illinois, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana for care.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old male from Benton Harbor and his passenger, a 20-year-old female also from Benton Harbor, were transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph with no reported injuries.

Drugs are suspected to be a factor regarding the driver of the truck. He was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail pending charges and arraignment.

It was determined the driver of the passenger car was not wearing a seatbelt. All other occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts. This crash remains under investigation.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by Berrien Springs/Oronoko Township Police and Fire Department, Lake Township Fire Department and Medic 1 Ambulance Service.

