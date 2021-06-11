June 11, 2021

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

NOTRE DAME — Three Dowagiac natives have been named to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

The three students to achieve the honor from the Dowagiac area: Molly Cutter, Nicole Murphy and Katelyn Waldschmidt.

Saint Mary’s is located in Notre Dame.

