Division 2 Academic All-District Team named

NILES — The Niles baseball team, which reached the Division 2 District championship game before falling to three-time defending champion Lakeshore Saturday, had four players named to the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Academic team.

Cade Vota and Drew Racht were two of six players who have a GPA of 4.0. Riley Adams, of Lakeshore, Derek Rapa and Tyler Norris, of Otsego, and Harrison Smith, of South Haven, were the other four players.

Jude Abbadessa (3.99) and Austin Bradley (3.97) also made the team, which is the first step in earning academic all-state honors.

Edwardsburg, which was defeated by Lakeshore in the district semifinals, had a pair of players receive all-district honors — Connor Ostrander (3.81) and A.J. Obren (3.74).

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association

Division 2 Academic All-District

4.0 – Cade Vota, Niles

4.0 – Drew Racht, Niles

4.0 – Riley Adams, Lakeshore

4.0 – Derek Rapa, Otsego

4.0 – Tyler Norris, Otsego

4.0 – Harrison Smith, South Haven

3.99 – Jude Abbadessa, Niles

3.98 – Brendan Burch, Plainwell

3.97 – Austin Bradley, Niles

3.97 – Bryson Marinich, Paw Paw

3.90 – Vaughn Hurdle, Lakeshore

3.86 – Michael Hartman, Paw Paw

3.81 – Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg

3.81 – Josh Timmer, South Haven

3.79 – Jackson Williams, South Haven

3.75 – Jackson Dentler, Otsego

3.74 – A.J. Obren, Edwardsburg

3.73 – Brayden Pease, Paw Paw

3.68 – Caleb Bowen, Paw Paw