Nov. 4, 1938 — June 1, 2021

Glenn Frederick Kretchman, of Free Soil, 82, passed away on June 1, 2021. Glenn was born on Nov. 4, 1938, in Niles, to Leo and Ethel (Nye) Kretchman.

Glenn graduated from Niles High School in 1957. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Firedrake from 1958 to 1964 holding the title of Boatswain. After his service to our country, Glenn went on to become a welder and sheet metal worker retiring in 1984.

Glenn married Gail VanDulst on Sept. 4, 1993.

Glenn enjoyed many hobbies including sailing and scuba diving. He also flew as a private pilot. Glenn had a knack for fixing things- so much so that you could hear him saying, “It ain’t broke if I can fix it.” Glenn showed support for his fellow veterans and was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion and the Eagles. Glenn was also a member of the Ludington Yacht Club and Burro Masters.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Gail Kretchman, his daughter, Rebecca (Bob) Byers, stepchildren, Jim (Julie) Riemenschneider, and Cathi (Christopher) Coy, his grandchildren, Lindsay Prenkert, Zachary (Allie) Prenkert, Christopher Prenkert, and Nicholas Coy. Glenn also leaves behind his dog, Ruger, and his cat, Zippity Do Da.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Joann Kretchman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Ludington Youth Sailing School.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ludington Yacht Club June 27, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. oakgroveludington.com.