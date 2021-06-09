June 9, 2021

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

By Submitted

Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Lions Club is celebrating 75 years of Lionism for the Edwardsburg Community. Over the years, the club has provided the community with eyeglasses, hearing aids and helped both the schools and the Edwardsburg Sports Complex.

Now, the club is helping area students achieve their educational dreams in the name of a late member.

This year, the club presented the Herbert L. Stiffler award to three Edwardsburg students, Emily Andrina Derik Smith and Kathryn Welsch. Each student received $500.

The award is named after Herbert Stiffler, who died in 1994. Since his death, the club has been donating scholarships in his name.

In addition to the Herbert L. Stiffler Award, the Knights of Columbus awarded a Leo student, a youth program through the Lions Club, with a $500 scholarship, as well.

“The Knights are giving back to the Edwardsburg Leo Club for helping with their dinner fundraisers that they offer to the public during the year,” said Tanda Stiffler, Edwardsburg Lions Club members and Leo advisor. “The Leos love to be a part of serving dinners and helping to clean up afterwards.”

The recipient of the award was Edwardsburg High School salutatorian Elizabeth Naas.

“The Edwardsburg Lions Club wishes the students the best for their next chapter of their life and hope wherever their end up being after college that they will continue to be involved in service to their community,” Stiffler said.

Print Article

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to get new entrance

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash