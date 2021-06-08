PAW launches inaugural internship program

NILES — Performing Arts Workshops, PAW Inc. is seeking applicants for its inaugural paid internship program, the PAW Leadership Collective, a program designed to give college-aged individuals real-world experience working with students in the non-profit arts organization world.

Organization representatives said internships with Performing Arts Workshops – PAW Inc. offer a career-broadening artistic experience for college students, recent graduates and young professionals seeking a future career in arts education or no-profit leadership.

“PAW is committed to professional development and career preparation and strives to make PLC a valuable learning opportunity,” said Danny Ferenczi, associate director. “Additionally, we hope to continue to build diversity and inclusion onstage and throughout the organization and we especially encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply.

The program is open to all high school graduates, ages 18 and up who possess the desire to learn alongside nonprofit arts education professionals. Collegiate experience or majoring/minoring in something arts-related is a plus, but not required.