Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend taking place Saturday, Sunday

LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources has three big reasons for residents to get outdoors this Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

Michigan’s “Three Free” weekend – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks — is back and all free of charge.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

These two days include:

Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and nonresidents can enjoy two days of free fishing without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

Free ORV Weekend. Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride 3,800 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

Free Recreation Passport. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,300 state-managed boating access sites. Visit Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport to learn more about all the Passport provides.

Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends take place twice a year on back-to-back days.

For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when they are enjoying Michigan’s woods, water and trails.

Helpful safety tips — for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics — are available at Michigan.gov/DNREducation in the Safety Information section. The DNR also encourages anglers to review fishing safety tips and other helpful information at Michigan.gov/HowToFish.

Additionally, the DNR encourages people to recreate responsibly. Before heading out on the trails or water, residents can visit the Do Your Part website to learn more about how they can stay safe and protect the health and beauty of Michigan’s outdoors.