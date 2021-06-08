Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident
MASON TOWNSHIP — Two Elkhart women were involved in a Monday afternoon crash in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at Old M-205 near Autumn Drive in Mason Township.
Investigation shows that Dawn Renee Tyrakowski, 64, of Elkhart, was on Old M-205 turning right on Autumn Drive when she was hit from behind by Margie Darlene Berman, 59, of Elkhart. Berman proceeded on Old M 205 striking a telephone pole with heavy front-end damage.
Berman was transported to South Bend Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were used by both drivers, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to deputies.
The crash remains under investigation currently.
Deputies were assisted on scene by Porter Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance.
Eddies win first softball district crown in four years
EDWARDSBURG — Pitching, defense and timely hitting helped the Edwardsburg softball team win its first Division 2 District championship in... read more