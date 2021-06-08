Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

MASON TOWNSHIP — Two Elkhart women were involved in a Monday afternoon crash in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at Old M-205 near Autumn Drive in Mason Township.

Investigation shows that Dawn Renee Tyrakowski, 64, of Elkhart, was on Old M-205 turning right on Autumn Drive when she was hit from behind by Margie Darlene Berman, 59, of Elkhart. Berman proceeded on Old M 205 striking a telephone pole with heavy front-end damage.

Berman was transported to South Bend Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were used by both drivers, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation currently.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Porter Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance.