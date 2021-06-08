June 8, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,882 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,652 cases and 116 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 891,057 COVID-19 cases and 19,432 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to get new entrance

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving