COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,882 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,652 cases and 116 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 891,057 COVID-19 cases and 19,432 related deaths.
