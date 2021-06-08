June 8, 2021

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

By Caleb Steensma

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – The Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation is continuing its promise of supporting the students of Cassopolis.

The organization will host its annual fundraiser as a raffle drawing. The drawing will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 26. Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale until June 20.

The foundation will award 10 total cash prize winners. There will be five $20 winners, two $50 winners, one $200 winner, one $500 winner and one $1000 winner. If less than 300 tickets are sold, the drawing will move to a 50/50.

“The community has given us great support over the years, and we hope that will continue,” said Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation President Monica McMichael.

Fundraisers like this raffle drawing are how the foundation is able to provide scholarships and mini grants to graduates and teachers of Cassopolis Public Schools.

The foundation has been able to help hundreds of students and teachers since it was started more than 15 years ago. Over the past year, the foundation helped provide materials and equipment for the opening of Cassopolis Middle School.

“It’s great to see all of the experiences and equipment we have been able to provide over the years,” McMichael said. “We were able to give the new middle school equipment so that the kids could go outside and play because they wouldn’t have been able to get this equipment otherwise.”

For information regarding tickets or the foundation contact McMichael at monicam@cassco.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term