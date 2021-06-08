Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

CASSOPOLIS – The Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation is continuing its promise of supporting the students of Cassopolis.

The organization will host its annual fundraiser as a raffle drawing. The drawing will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 26. Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale until June 20.

The foundation will award 10 total cash prize winners. There will be five $20 winners, two $50 winners, one $200 winner, one $500 winner and one $1000 winner. If less than 300 tickets are sold, the drawing will move to a 50/50.

“The community has given us great support over the years, and we hope that will continue,” said Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation President Monica McMichael.

Fundraisers like this raffle drawing are how the foundation is able to provide scholarships and mini grants to graduates and teachers of Cassopolis Public Schools.

The foundation has been able to help hundreds of students and teachers since it was started more than 15 years ago. Over the past year, the foundation helped provide materials and equipment for the opening of Cassopolis Middle School.

“It’s great to see all of the experiences and equipment we have been able to provide over the years,” McMichael said. “We were able to give the new middle school equipment so that the kids could go outside and play because they wouldn’t have been able to get this equipment otherwise.”

For information regarding tickets or the foundation contact McMichael at monicam@cassco.org.