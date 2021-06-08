Buchanan, Brandywine lead All-Red Division baseball squad

BUCHANAN — Led by BCS Athletic Conference Red Division Most Valuable Player Matthew Hoover, the Buchanan baseball team had four players named first-team all-division.

Brandywine also had four players on the first team, while Niles added a pair of players.

Besides Hoover, first-team picks for the Bucks were Jack Branch, Macoy West and Cade Preissing.

Receiving honors for the Bobcats were Gabe Gouin, Cam Barrier, Jamier Palmer and Jakob Luczkowski. The Vikings’ first-team picks were Jude Abbadessa and Cade Vota.

Niles also had a trio of players — Jadon Hainey, Drew Racht and Cameron Clanton — earn honorable mention status. Drew Glavin and Deagan Huffman were honorable mention selections for Buchanan.

Hoover was 4-0 in the conference with an ERA of 0.0. He struck out 51 and walked 12. Offensively, he hit .470 with on-base average of .546. He had 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 35 RBI.

Branch was 4-0 with an ERA of .519. He struck out 31 and walked just five. Offensively, Branch hit .485 with an OBA of .579. He had seven doubles, three triples and 37 RBI.

West hit .389 with an OBA of .487. He had 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 45 RBI. Preissing hit .3.47 with an OBA of .474. He had three doubles and 22 RBI.

Barrier hit .261 with a double and five RBI. As a pitcher, he was 2-1 with an ERA of 1.465. He struck out 16.

Gouin hit .280 with an on-base percentage of .400. He had a pair of doubles. Palmer hit .381 with an OBA of .483. He had two doubles and three triples while driving in six runs.

Luczkowski hit .450 with an OBA of .593.

Abbadessa was 7-1 on the mound for the Vikings with an ERA of 1.313. He struck out 10 and walked just eight. At the plate, he hit .438 with an OBA of .516. He had 11 doubles, a home run and 17 RBI.

Vota hit .408 with an OBA of .515. He had 11 doubles and 23 RBI.

BCS All-Red Division Baseball

First Team

• Matthew Hoover, Buchanan

Jack Branch, Buchanan

Macoy West, Buchanan

Caide Preissing, Buchanan

Jude Abbadessa, Niles

Cade Vota, Niles

Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

Cam Barrier, Brandywine

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Jakob Luczkowski, Brandywine

Tyler Ewalt, Berrien Springs

• Most Valuable Player

Honorable Mention

Drew Glavin, Buchanan

Deagan Huffman, Buchanan

Jadon Hainey, Niles

Drew Racht, Niles

Cameron Clanton, Niles

Junyoung Chung, Berrien Springs

Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs

Anders Johnston, South Haven

Aaron Boyer, South Haven