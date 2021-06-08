June 8, 2021

Brandywine Middle/High School to get new entrance

By Caleb Steensma

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

NILES – The drive into Brandywine Middle/High School will look different come later this summer.

On Monday, the Brandywine Board of Education hosted a special meeting to discuss the proposed plan of a redesigned entrance off of Bell Road. The new entrance will expand from two lanes into three lanes.

The third lane will be used for student pick-up at the end of the school day. This will now give the school an entrance lane, an exit lane and a pick-up lane. The school will not lose any parking spaces with the new design, according to the board.

Also being redone in the project is the sidewalk that runs along the entrance. The existing sidewalk is level with the entrance lanes. In the redesign, the new sidewalk will be 5 inches higher than the entrance lanes.

“The sidewalk that is there right now doesn’t really protect pedestrians too much so we will have an elevated sidewalk with a curb on it to protect pedestrians,” said Brandywine Maintenance Director Ronald Bartz

The project is bid at $242,000, and the majority of the money will be coming from the school’s general fund and a little amount will come from the school’s sinking fund.

The board will take further action on the redesign at next Monday’s board meeting. If all goes well, the project will be set to start in late July.

