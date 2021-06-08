Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

WARREN, Mich. — After an extensive national search, Douglas Apple has agreed to serve as chief clinical officer for the Ascension Michigan market, effective June 14.

Dowagiac’s Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital is included in his market.

“As CCO for Ascension Michigan, Dr. Apple will continue to build on and refine a single infrastructure that aligns clinical practices across our statewide market, standardizing best practices in patient care and evidence-based medicine,” said Ken Berkovitz, MD, FACC, senior vice president, Ascension, and ministry market executive, Ascension Michigan. “Dr. Apple is known for being a driven and highly accomplished clinical transformational healthcare executive, with extensive experience in strategic planning, provider network management, quality assurance, and staff development. We are thrilled to welcome him as part of our Ascension Michigan executive team.”

Apple comes from Bon Secours Mercy Health in Marriottsville, Maryland, where he has served as chief clinical officer and senior vice president since 2019. Prior to that role, he served as chief medical officer and senior vice president for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. He began his career at Spectrum Health in 2003, holding a variety of leadership roles in his 15-year tenure with the health system.

“I look forward to continuing to champion Ascension Michigan’s focus on the quadruple aim,” Apple said. “Striving for the best possible patient outcomes, while providing an enhanced experience for the people we serve, as well as our providers, at an affordable cost, will help ensure we are able to continue to fulfill our Mission of caring for those most in need for generations to come. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Apple earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Netherlands, and Dutch West Indies. He holds a master of science in healthcare management from Michigan State University and a bachelor of science in biomedical Ssience from Grand Valley State University. Dr. Apple also completed fellowships with the Health Management Academy and the Society of Hospital Medicine.