Valerie Jeanne Heidbrink, of Three Rivers

March 29, 1949 — June 5, 2021

Valerie Jeanne Heidbrink, 72, of Three Rivers, died peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began March 29, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the second of four children born to Joseph and Anne Birnell. She married Robert Edward Heidbrink, Sr., Aug. 30, 1996, in Marcellus, Michigan.

Valerie loved spending time with her family, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her fur babies, Bullet and Brody. She retired from AEP/I&M after 22 years.

Valerie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Robert Heidbrink, Sr., of Three Rivers; three daughters, Joyce (Bart) Wyman, of Marcellus, Michele Schaus, of Cassopolis, Patricia (Canaan) Jones, of Niles; two step-daughters, Mary Ann Heidbrink, of Eureka, Missouri, Crystal Murray, of Hartford City, Indiana; two step-sons, Robert (Tracy) Heidbrink, Jr., of Leland, North Carolina, Joshua (Jamie) Heidbrink, of Jefferson City, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Anne (Donald) Hicks, of Frederick, Maryland; one brother, Joseph A. Birnell, of Oxford, Kansas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jennifer Jeanne Rice; one granddaughter; and one sister, Sandra K. Enderle.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Mrs. Heidbrink will be laid to rest in Poe Cemetery in Jones, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Valerie be made to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.