PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds
EDWARDSBURG — One area farmers market is giving southwest Michigan residents an early taste of summer.
Late last month, the Edwardsburg Sports Complex opened for its second annual farmers market, following a successful first season in 2020. The market, which features vendors from across Michiana takes place each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the sports complex, 27566 US-12, Edwardsburg.
The market will run until Sept. 18.
