June 7, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: District baseball and softball champions decided

By Staff Report

Published 1:35 am Monday, June 7, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — District baseball and softball champions were decided in Bridgman, Stevensville and Edwardsburg in Division 2 and Division 3 Saturday.

At Bridgman, Buchanan defeated arch rival Brandywine 8-0 I the championship game. The Bobcats defeated Watervliet 7-4, while the Bucks blanked Coloma 3-0 to reach the finals.

At Stevensville, Niles defeated Berrien Springs 12-2, but lost to host Lakeshore 5-3 in the title game. It was the fifth straight district championship for the Lancers.

Lakeshore reached the championship game with a 6-5 win over Edwardsburg.

The Eddies won the Division 2 softball crown with a 5-0 win over Niles in the championship game. The Vikings defeated Dowagiac 6-3 in one semifinal, while Edwardsburg rallied to defeat Three Rivers 10-5 in the other semifinal.

