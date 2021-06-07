June 7, 2021

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

By Submitted

Published 3:24 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

May 27

12:17 a.m. – Fort/11th, traffic stop

1:08 a.m. – Sycamore, obstruct justice/warrant

1:08 a.m. – Sycamore, alarm-burglary

7 a.m. – Front, assist

8:12 a.m. – Broadway, suspicious person

9:31 a.m. – Oak, alarm-burglary

11:35 a.m. – Broadway, trespass

12:46 p.m. – Fifth, Follow up

1:06 p.m. – Ninth, traffic stop

1:49 p.m. – Seventh/Central, traffic

2:10 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

2:16 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, traffic stop

2:45 p.m. – Seventh, public peace/harassment

2:57 p.m. – Fourth/Oak, fight

3:30 p.m. – 14th/Oak, traffic

3:39 p.m. – 10th/Main, traffic stop

4:05 p.m. – Fifth, abandoned vehicle

4:55 p.m. – Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop

5:03 p.m. – Ferry, traffic

5:17 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, vin inspection

6:06 p.m. – 11th, unknown injury accident

7:37 p.m. – Silverbrook/14th, traffic stop

7:57 p.m. – Second, unwanted person

7:59 p.m. – Lake, obstruct justice/warrant

8:05 p.m. – Fort, larceny

9:24 p.m. – Marmont, assault & battery

10 p.m. – Front, assist

10 p.m. – Main, assist

10:47 p.m. – 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:06 p.m. – Eighth/Main, traffic stop

 

May 28

12:07 a.m. – Topinabee, alarm-burglary

7:02 a.m. – Ninth, assist

10:14 a.m. – Silverbrook/13th, traffic stop

10:39 a.m. – 11th, traffic stop

12:15 p.m. – Front, suspicious person

12:58 p.m. – Fifth, alarm-burglary

3:16 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, assist

4:41 p.m. – St Joseph, unwanted person

5:03 p.m. – Ninth, assist

5:08 p.m. – 13th/Sycamore, traffic stop

6:18 p.m. – Fifth/Michigan, traffic stop

8:34 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

9:26 p.m. – Bond/Third, traffic stop

10:00 p.m. – Main, assist

10:00 p.m. – Front, assist

 

May 29

12:24 a.m. – St Joseph, assist

12:49 a.m. – Fifth, assist

1:53 a.m. – Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4:14 a.m. – Grant, assist

6:03 a.m. – Kensington, 911 check

7 a.m. – Front, assist

7 a.m. – Main, assist

11:04 a.m. – Cass/Fourth, suspicious situation

11:30 a.m.- 17th/Clarendon, traffic stop

11:49 a.m.- 11th, suspicious person

1:14 p.m. – Phoenix, assist

2:19 p.m. – 11th/Cherry, traffic stop

2:29 p.m. – 11th/Silverbrook, shots fired

2:48 p.m. – 11th, assist

5:28 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, suspicious person

7:20 p.m. – Ferry, larceny

7:29 p.m. – Fifth/James, traffic stop

8:05 p.m.- Front, assist

8:06 p.m. – Broadway/13th, 911 check

8:20 p.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop

9:16 p.m. – Third/Huron, traffic stop

9:22 p.m. – 11th, malicious destruction of property

9:50 p.m. – 11th, obstruct justice/warrant

10 p.m. – Main, assist

10 p.m. – Front, assist

10:11 p.m. – Maple/11th, hit & run

10:57 p.m. – State/Lincoln, suspicious vehicle

11:45 p.m. – 17th, suspicious situation

 

May 30

2:50 a.m. – Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

3:56 a.m. – Eagle, alarm-burglary

4:16 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, assist

7:00 a.m. – Front, assist

7:00 a.m. – Main, assist

7:39 a.m. – 13th, motor vehicle theft

8:53 a.m. – Dey, motor vehicle theft

9:04 a.m. – 11th, larceny

11:05 a.m. – Shefffield, larceny

12:43 p.m. – Platt, assist

2:09 p.m. – Fifth, attempt to locate

3:04 p.m. – Third, assault & battery

4:27 p.m. – Howard/Third, animal

8:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, traffic stop

8:37 p.m. – Front, traffic stop

8:56 p.m. – 11th, traffic stop

9:06 p.m. – Grant/Barrett, traffic stop

9:33 p.m. – Fifth, follow up

9:50 p.m. – Broadway, traffic stop

10 p.m. – Main, assist

10 p.m. – Front, assist

10:09 p.m. – Fifth, noise

10:33 p.m. – Main, Sixth, traffic stop

 

May 31

1:03 a.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop

2:18 a.m. – 13th/Hickory, traffic stop

4:52 a.m. – Fourth, civil

8:36 a.m. – 11th, intoxicated person

10:25 a.m. – 11th, assist

12:22 p.m. – Nieb, threat

12:29 p.m. – Meadow, assault & battery

12:41 p.m. – 11th, suspicious person

1:42 p.m. – Bond, obstruct justice/warrant

1:57 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up

2:12 p.m. – French, alarm-burglary

3:33 p.m. – Colony, breaking & entering

3:55 p.m. – 11th, trespass

4:05 p.m. – Fourth, disturbance

4:10 p.m. – 11th, motor vehicle theft

4:22 p.m. – 11th, disturbance

5:01 p.m. -11th, follow up

5:06 p.m. – Fifth, noise

5:31 p.m. – Main, follow up

6:29 p.m. – Front, traffic stop

6:34 p.m. – Fifth, larceny

6:58 p.m. – Front, unwanted person

7:39 p.m. – Ferry, follow up

8:33 p.m. – Silverbrook, follow up

8:51 p.m. – Main, violation

9:04 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, follow up

10 p.m. – Main, assist

10 p.m. – Front, assist

10:46 p.m. – Main, threat

11 p.m. – Main/Cherry, traffic stop

 

June 1

12:41 a.m. – St Joseph, follow up

12:54 a.m. – Third, suspicious vehicle

2:29 a.m. – Fifth, obstruct justice/warrant

4:07 a.m. – Main/17th, traffic stop

4:33 a.m. – 11th, traffic stop

4:58 a.m. – 10th/Cedar, traffic stop

6:15 a.m. – Cass, runaway

7:00 a.m. – Front, assist

7:40 a.m. – State/Main, traffic stop

8:13 a.m. – 11th/trespass

8:16 a.m. – 11th, follow up

9:35 a.m. – Regent, assault & battery

10:49 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up

11:30 a.m. – Michigan, traffic

12:01 p.m. – 11th, abandoned vehicle

12:33 p.m. – 11th, assist

1:11 p.m. – Grant/State, traffic stop

1:34 p.m. – Brookfield, traffic stop

2:11 p.m. – Silverbrook, suspicious person

2:34 p.m. – Hickory, traffic

2:56 p.m. – Platt, assault & battery

2:56 p.m. – Fifth, traffic stop

3:23 p.m. – Sheridan, follow up

3:34 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, traffic stop

4:19 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up

4:27 p.m. – Main, attempt to locate

5:26 p.m. – Lake, larceny

5:54 p.m. – 13th, civil

6:56 p.m. – Fifth, follow up

6:57 p.m. – Main, obstruct justice/warrant

7:16 p.m. – 11th, assault & battery

8:39 p.m. – Platt, obstruct justice/warrant

10:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop

10:39 p.m. – Marmont, suspicious vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

