Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1
May 27
12:17 a.m. – Fort/11th, traffic stop
1:08 a.m. – Sycamore, obstruct justice/warrant
1:08 a.m. – Sycamore, alarm-burglary
7 a.m. – Front, assist
8:12 a.m. – Broadway, suspicious person
9:31 a.m. – Oak, alarm-burglary
11:35 a.m. – Broadway, trespass
12:46 p.m. – Fifth, Follow up
1:06 p.m. – Ninth, traffic stop
1:49 p.m. – Seventh/Central, traffic
2:10 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
2:16 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, traffic stop
2:45 p.m. – Seventh, public peace/harassment
2:57 p.m. – Fourth/Oak, fight
3:30 p.m. – 14th/Oak, traffic
3:39 p.m. – 10th/Main, traffic stop
4:05 p.m. – Fifth, abandoned vehicle
4:55 p.m. – Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop
5:03 p.m. – Ferry, traffic
5:17 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, vin inspection
6:06 p.m. – 11th, unknown injury accident
7:37 p.m. – Silverbrook/14th, traffic stop
7:57 p.m. – Second, unwanted person
7:59 p.m. – Lake, obstruct justice/warrant
8:05 p.m. – Fort, larceny
9:24 p.m. – Marmont, assault & battery
10 p.m. – Front, assist
10 p.m. – Main, assist
10:47 p.m. – 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:06 p.m. – Eighth/Main, traffic stop
May 28
12:07 a.m. – Topinabee, alarm-burglary
7:02 a.m. – Ninth, assist
10:14 a.m. – Silverbrook/13th, traffic stop
10:39 a.m. – 11th, traffic stop
12:15 p.m. – Front, suspicious person
12:58 p.m. – Fifth, alarm-burglary
3:16 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, assist
4:41 p.m. – St Joseph, unwanted person
5:03 p.m. – Ninth, assist
5:08 p.m. – 13th/Sycamore, traffic stop
6:18 p.m. – Fifth/Michigan, traffic stop
8:34 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
9:26 p.m. – Bond/Third, traffic stop
10:00 p.m. – Main, assist
10:00 p.m. – Front, assist
May 29
12:24 a.m. – St Joseph, assist
12:49 a.m. – Fifth, assist
1:53 a.m. – Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4:14 a.m. – Grant, assist
6:03 a.m. – Kensington, 911 check
7 a.m. – Front, assist
7 a.m. – Main, assist
11:04 a.m. – Cass/Fourth, suspicious situation
11:30 a.m.- 17th/Clarendon, traffic stop
11:49 a.m.- 11th, suspicious person
1:14 p.m. – Phoenix, assist
2:19 p.m. – 11th/Cherry, traffic stop
2:29 p.m. – 11th/Silverbrook, shots fired
2:48 p.m. – 11th, assist
5:28 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, suspicious person
7:20 p.m. – Ferry, larceny
7:29 p.m. – Fifth/James, traffic stop
8:05 p.m.- Front, assist
8:06 p.m. – Broadway/13th, 911 check
8:20 p.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop
9:16 p.m. – Third/Huron, traffic stop
9:22 p.m. – 11th, malicious destruction of property
9:50 p.m. – 11th, obstruct justice/warrant
10 p.m. – Main, assist
10 p.m. – Front, assist
10:11 p.m. – Maple/11th, hit & run
10:57 p.m. – State/Lincoln, suspicious vehicle
11:45 p.m. – 17th, suspicious situation
May 30
2:50 a.m. – Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
3:56 a.m. – Eagle, alarm-burglary
4:16 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, assist
7:00 a.m. – Front, assist
7:00 a.m. – Main, assist
7:39 a.m. – 13th, motor vehicle theft
8:53 a.m. – Dey, motor vehicle theft
9:04 a.m. – 11th, larceny
11:05 a.m. – Shefffield, larceny
12:43 p.m. – Platt, assist
2:09 p.m. – Fifth, attempt to locate
3:04 p.m. – Third, assault & battery
4:27 p.m. – Howard/Third, animal
8:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, traffic stop
8:37 p.m. – Front, traffic stop
8:56 p.m. – 11th, traffic stop
9:06 p.m. – Grant/Barrett, traffic stop
9:33 p.m. – Fifth, follow up
9:50 p.m. – Broadway, traffic stop
10 p.m. – Main, assist
10 p.m. – Front, assist
10:09 p.m. – Fifth, noise
10:33 p.m. – Main, Sixth, traffic stop
May 31
1:03 a.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop
2:18 a.m. – 13th/Hickory, traffic stop
4:52 a.m. – Fourth, civil
8:36 a.m. – 11th, intoxicated person
10:25 a.m. – 11th, assist
12:22 p.m. – Nieb, threat
12:29 p.m. – Meadow, assault & battery
12:41 p.m. – 11th, suspicious person
1:42 p.m. – Bond, obstruct justice/warrant
1:57 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up
2:12 p.m. – French, alarm-burglary
3:33 p.m. – Colony, breaking & entering
3:55 p.m. – 11th, trespass
4:05 p.m. – Fourth, disturbance
4:10 p.m. – 11th, motor vehicle theft
4:22 p.m. – 11th, disturbance
5:01 p.m. -11th, follow up
5:06 p.m. – Fifth, noise
5:31 p.m. – Main, follow up
6:29 p.m. – Front, traffic stop
6:34 p.m. – Fifth, larceny
6:58 p.m. – Front, unwanted person
7:39 p.m. – Ferry, follow up
8:33 p.m. – Silverbrook, follow up
8:51 p.m. – Main, violation
9:04 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, follow up
10 p.m. – Main, assist
10 p.m. – Front, assist
10:46 p.m. – Main, threat
11 p.m. – Main/Cherry, traffic stop
June 1
12:41 a.m. – St Joseph, follow up
12:54 a.m. – Third, suspicious vehicle
2:29 a.m. – Fifth, obstruct justice/warrant
4:07 a.m. – Main/17th, traffic stop
4:33 a.m. – 11th, traffic stop
4:58 a.m. – 10th/Cedar, traffic stop
6:15 a.m. – Cass, runaway
7:00 a.m. – Front, assist
7:40 a.m. – State/Main, traffic stop
8:13 a.m. – 11th/trespass
8:16 a.m. – 11th, follow up
9:35 a.m. – Regent, assault & battery
10:49 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up
11:30 a.m. – Michigan, traffic
12:01 p.m. – 11th, abandoned vehicle
12:33 p.m. – 11th, assist
1:11 p.m. – Grant/State, traffic stop
1:34 p.m. – Brookfield, traffic stop
2:11 p.m. – Silverbrook, suspicious person
2:34 p.m. – Hickory, traffic
2:56 p.m. – Platt, assault & battery
2:56 p.m. – Fifth, traffic stop
3:23 p.m. – Sheridan, follow up
3:34 p.m. – Grant/Lincoln, traffic stop
4:19 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, follow up
4:27 p.m. – Main, attempt to locate
5:26 p.m. – Lake, larceny
5:54 p.m. – 13th, civil
6:56 p.m. – Fifth, follow up
6:57 p.m. – Main, obstruct justice/warrant
7:16 p.m. – 11th, assault & battery
8:39 p.m. – Platt, obstruct justice/warrant
10:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/11th, traffic stop
10:39 p.m. – Marmont, suspicious vehicle
