June 7, 2021

UPDATED: Daily Data: Sunday, June 6

By Staff Report

Published 6:49 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

BASEBALL

Championship Game

LAKESHORE 5, NILES 3

At Stevensville

Lakeshore        103      010      0 – 5 10 2

Niles                   300      000      0 – 3 5 1

Noah Chase (W); Chase Lotsbaich (L)

2B: Riley Adams (L), Grant Ruddell (L), Jadon Hainey (N), Cade Vota (N)

Varsity records: Lakeshore 25-10, Niles 21-11-1

 

Semifinals

LAKESHORE 6, EDWARDSBURG 5

At Stevensville

Edwardsburg   020      003      0 – 5 8 5

Lakeshore        010      301      x – 6 8 2

Zach Warren (W); A.J. Obren (L)

2B: Sam Robinson (ED)

 

NILES 12, BERRIEN SPRINGS 2

At Stevensville

Niles                253      02 – 12 12 2

Berrien          000      02 – 2 3 3

Jude Abbadessa (W); Tyler Ewalt (L)

Varsity record: Berrien Springs 14-12

 

Championship Game

BUCHANAN 8, BRANDYWINE 0

At Bridgman

Buchanan         000      402      2 – 8 6 0

Brandywine     000      000      0 – 0 2 2

Matthew Hoover (W) Cam Barrier (L), James Barnes (5), Hunter Heath (7)

2B: Jack Branch (BU), Hoover (BU), Deagan Huffman (BU)

 

Semifinals

BRANDYWINE 7, WATERVLIET 4

A Bridgman

Watervliet        030      000      1 – 4 8 3

Brandywine     204      100      x – 7 8 2

Owen Hulett (W), Andrew Chisek (L), Tyson Williams (6)

2B: Jamier Palmer

Varsity record: Watervliet 19-13

 

BUCHANAN 3, COLOMA 0

At Bridgman

Buchanan        001      200      0 – 3 7 0

Coloma            000      000      0 – 0 1 3

Jack Branch (W); Jack Ickes (L)

2B: Keeghan Pelley (BU)

 

Semifinals

DECATUR 15, CASSOPOLIS 0

At Eau Claire

Cassopolis       000      0 – 0 0 4

Decatur           163      5 – 15 11 0

Brandon Bruno (W); R.J. Drews (L), Collin Bogue (3)

2B: Bruno (D), Landon Fisher (D), Parker Smith (D)

Varsity record: Cassopolis Decatur 14-15

 

SOFTBALL

Championship Game

EDWARDSBURG 5, NILES 0

At Edwardsburg

Niles                    000      000      0 – 0 5 3

Edwardsburg   121      010      x – 5 5 0

Emma Denison (W); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Denison (ED)

HR: Averie Markel (ED)

Varsity records: Niles 23-12, Edwardsburg 26-9

 

Semifinals

EDWARDSBURG 10, THREE RIVERS 5

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg   000      302      5 – 10 16 1

Three Rivers    100      030      1 – 5 8 3

Hannah Hartline (W), Emma Denison (5); Ava Forman (L)

2B: Ella Castelucci (ED) 2, Caitlin Tighe (ED) 2, Shantel Blyly (TR)

3B: Samantha Baker (ED)

HR: Kali Heivilin (TR)

Varsity record: Three Rivers 22-17

 

NILES 6, DOWAGIAC 3

At Edwardsburg

Niles                 300      000      3 – 6 9 3

Dowagiac        010      000      2 – 3 6 2

Mya Syson (W), Sierra Carpenter (L)

2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Aubrey Busby (D)

HR: Bickel (N)

Varsity records: Niles 23-11, Dowagiac 19-12

Championship Game

BUCHANAN 6, BRONSON 0

At Bronson

Buchanan        120      020      1 – 6 11 0

Bronson           000      000      0 – 0 5 3

Sophia Lozmack (W); Addison Harris (L), Lynsey Smith (6)

2B: Lozmack (BU), Haylie Wilson (BR)

 

Semifinals

BUCHANAN 17, CONSTANTINE 0

At Bronson

Buchanan         (12)50 – 17 16 0

Constantine     000 – 0 1 1

Sophia Lozmack (W), Camille Lozmack (2)

2B: Brooke Atkinson (BU), Alea Fisher (BU)

HR: Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU)

Varsity record: Buchanan 32-4, Constantine 10-23

 

Semifinals

DECATUR 16, CASSOPOLIS 1

At Eau Claire

Cassopolis      100 – 1 1 0

Decatur           (11)14 – 16 9 1

Cecilia Conforti (W), Breanna Franks (3); Baker (L), Hunsberger (1)

2B: Mollie Latham (DE), Emma Madden (DE), Riley Coulson (DE)

3B: Gwendolyn Grosvenor (DE), Conforti (DE)

Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-13, Decatur 18-11

 

TENNIS

Division 4 State Finals

At Kalamazoo

Team Scores

BH Academy of the Sacred Heart 29, Traverse City St. Francis 23, North Muskegon 18, Portland 18, Grand Rapids West Catholic 17, Jackson Lumen Christi 16, AA Gabriel Richard 14, GR NorthPointe Christian 14, Ann Arbor Greenhills 11, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 10, Frankenmuth 8, Warren Regina 8, Brandywine 7, Wixom St Catherine 7, Grosse Pointe University Liggett 6, Kalamazoo Christian 6, Elk Rapids 5, Saginaw Nouvel 3, Buchanan 2, Chesaning 1, Grant 1, Hemlock 1, Schoolcraft 1

 

Doubles

(Quarterfinals)

  1. Hannah Nelson-Brooke Tietz (GR West Catholic) d. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (Brandywine) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
