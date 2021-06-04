Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

In two drug cases, people were sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County Court.

Timothy Alan Patterson, 32, of Beebe Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and two counts of possession of narcotics/cocaine and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Adult Treatment Court, credit for two days served and $2,974 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 15, 2020, when police were called to a gas station in Edwardsburg where Patterson was found slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.

Judge Herman noted that Patterson now has five felony convictions along with 11 misdemeanor convictions but has served little time in jail.

“You appear to be the cat with nine lives,” he said. “Maybe you keep offending because you don’t think anything is serious, but today, you’ve reached the end of the line.”

“I’m willing to give you one last bite at the apple, but if you violate, I won’t suspend even one day of your jail sentence,” he added. “You’re a young man. Let’s get things straightened out. Take this program seriously and get your life straightened out.”

Shane Michael Riege, 30, of North Rowland in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for six days served, one year license suspension and $2,088 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 14, 2020, in Cassopolis. Police stopped him for loud exhaust and found that he had a bench warrant out for him from Berrien County. They also discovered meth and a meth pipe when they searched his car.

“You need to straighten out your life or you’re working your way into prison,” Judge Herman said.