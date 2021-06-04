June 4, 2021

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

By Submitted

Published 10:51 am Friday, June 4, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is moving to resume in-person meetings more than a year after COVID-19 pushed meetings to virtual.

In response to ongoing restrictions placed into effect by state agencies due to COVID-19, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners enacted a State of Emergency on March 25, 2021 for the purpose of allowing continued virtual meetings and to be compliant with the Open Meetings Act.   In declaring the State of Emergency, all public bodies in Berrien County could maintain continuity of government.  The State of Emergency is set to expire June 30.

State agencies are terminating all restrictions related to COVID-19, effective July 1. In response, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at their meeting Thursday stating that the State of Emergency would not be extended.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners will return to in-person meetings effective Thursday, July 1, located at the Berrien County Administration Center, 701 Main St., St. Joseph. The standard meeting schedule is on Thursdays with the Committee of the Whole meeting at 8:30 a.m., the committee (Administration, Finance, and Personnel / Human Services) meetings at 9 a.m., and the Board of Commissioners’ meeting at 10:30 a.m. This schedule is subject to change as needed, with the most current information available on the Berrien County website.

Until then, the Board of Commissioner meetings will continue virtually with the Board participating in a virtual format, and the public attending via the live stream on YouTube.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award