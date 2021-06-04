Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is moving to resume in-person meetings more than a year after COVID-19 pushed meetings to virtual.

In response to ongoing restrictions placed into effect by state agencies due to COVID-19, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners enacted a State of Emergency on March 25, 2021 for the purpose of allowing continued virtual meetings and to be compliant with the Open Meetings Act. In declaring the State of Emergency, all public bodies in Berrien County could maintain continuity of government. The State of Emergency is set to expire June 30.

State agencies are terminating all restrictions related to COVID-19, effective July 1. In response, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at their meeting Thursday stating that the State of Emergency would not be extended.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners will return to in-person meetings effective Thursday, July 1, located at the Berrien County Administration Center, 701 Main St., St. Joseph. The standard meeting schedule is on Thursdays with the Committee of the Whole meeting at 8:30 a.m., the committee (Administration, Finance, and Personnel / Human Services) meetings at 9 a.m., and the Board of Commissioners’ meeting at 10:30 a.m. This schedule is subject to change as needed, with the most current information available on the Berrien County website.

Until then, the Board of Commissioner meetings will continue virtually with the Board participating in a virtual format, and the public attending via the live stream on YouTube.