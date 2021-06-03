June 4, 2021

Olgia Jenkins-Blanton, of Plainwell

By Submitted

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Feb. 12, 1931 — May 28, 2021

‘Gia’ Olgia C. Jenkins-Blanton, 90, of Plainwell, Michigan, and formerly of Edwardsburg and Valdosta, Georgia, passed to her rest May 28, 2021, in Plainwell after an illness.

She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Alicia, Arkansas, the daughter of Clifford and Muriel (Howdeshell) Covington and came to Edwardsburg in 1950. She was a loving and caring mother and assisted her husband in his business related to the R.V. Industry. They left this area in 1974, going to Valdosta, Georgia, where she entered into the real estate business.

Gia was married to Oral M. Jenkins, and he passed Jan. 1, 1978. She then married Maxwell Blanton, and he passed Aug. 31, 2012.

Surviving are her children, Susan (Jerry) Bott, of Jacksonville, Florida, Martha (Richard) Eason, of Shelbyville, Michigan, and Jerry David (Nancy) Jenkins, of Live Oak, Florida. There are five grandchildren, Walker Eason, Corey, Jenkins, Kyle Jenkins, Jason Bott, Cutter Bott and one great-grandchild, Dylan T. Bott.

Family who preceded her in passing are her parents, her first husband, Oral, her second husband, Max, a son, Ralph Jenkins, a grandson, Jeremy Jenkins, and her siblings, Beatrice Covington, Chester Covington, Dallas Covington, Darrell Covington, Charles Covington and Carl Covington.

Cremation has taken place and a time for family and friends to gather will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. There will be a ‘Time to Remember’ with family and friends to share stories and to laugh with each other.

Please note that COVID-19 restrictions are in place. (wearing a face mask and a 50-person limit.)

Gia was very active in the communities where she lived. In Edwardsburg she was a Charter Member of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority and was a member of the Committee for the Miss Edwardsburg Pageant of Blossomtime.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.

