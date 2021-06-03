June 3, 2021

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

By Staff Report

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

NILES — The show will go on.

After a hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions in 2020, fireworks will return to the Four Flags Apple Festival grounds July 2.

At its May 24 meeting, the Niles City Council agreed to pay up to $20,000 to fund the fireworks, as long as a vendor could be secured. The most recent host of the events had previously expressed it was unable to host the event due to financial constraints and ongoing uncertainty with coronavirus regulations.

Mayor Nick Shelton, who proposed the resolution at the May 24 meeting, announced this week that a contractor had been secured to put on the show.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk July 2, and will be visible from the Apple Festival grounds, 1740 Lake St., Niles, and surrounding areas.

The city also reminded citizens of the fireworks ordinance, which prohibits the display of fireworks by minors, and by anyone at any time except the following:

  • Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1
  • The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days
  • June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days
  • July 5, if that day is a Saturday or Sunday, until 11:45 p.m.
  • The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

Cassopolis

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

News

Arson suspected as fire departments battle blaze at former National Standard building

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine’s Class of 2021 inspires younger students to reach for graduation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan American Legion participates in National Poppy Day, hangs Hometown Heroes banners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26