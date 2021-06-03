June 3, 2021

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

By Max Harden

Published 11:30 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

Carson Ausra

DOWAGIAC — Before taking to the streets to perform in Monday’s Memorial Day Parade, the Dowagiac Union High School marching band took a moment to honor a fallen Chieftain.

The band, under the direction of Shane Oakley, paid tribute to DUHS alumnus and former band member Carson Ausra with a performance of “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver on the lawn in front of ACTION Ministries, 301 Main St.

Ausra died last week after a months-long battle with cancer.

“I knew I wanted to do something to honor him,” Oakley said. “After thinking about the position of the band in the parade and knowing the community would be there and that alumni may be in the area, I thought it would be a good time to do it. Not to mention being able to do that outdoors and not have to worry about COVID.”

Ausra graduated from Dowagiac in 2019 and Southwestern Michigan College in 2020. In high school, he played the mellophone in marching band, French horn in concert band and trumpet and bass guitar in jazz band. Ausra was also a member of the Dowagiac High School Robotics Team, where he eventually became the lead programmer.

Oakley’s first year as the director of bands at DUS was 2018, Ausra’s senior year. He may have been his teacher for just one year, but Oakley said Ausra made a lasting impression.

“If I needed something done, I could always count on him,” Oakley said. “I liked seeing him interact with people he was close with and how friendly and respectful he was with those he didn’t know as well. He was a warm, caring person.”

Carson’s mother, Dawn Ausra, appreciated the band’s tribute to her son as well as the outpouring of support from the community. Dawn is a former vice president and president of Dowagiac Band Boosters.

“It’s been a little overwhelming,” she said. “It just shows how he touched the lives of his teacher and impacted friends and family with his smile and sense of humor. He had his own style. He was known for his Hawaiian shirts, knowledge of Marvel, “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.” If he didn’t know how to do something, he researched it. He was very bright when it came to computer programming and electronics.”

Oakley said he chose the song “Take Me Home Country Roads” because it was a song Ausra and his friends could often be heard singing passionately.

“Every football game or bus ride, Carson and his friends liked to burst out in song and sing it as loud as they possibly could without regard for what is going on around them,” Oakley said. “The timing wasn’t always appropriate, but at the same time, they reminded me of what band is all about. They were a group of friends being silly and enjoying time in their position on the program.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

Cassopolis

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

News

Arson suspected as fire departments battle blaze at former National Standard building

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine’s Class of 2021 inspires younger students to reach for graduation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan American Legion participates in National Poppy Day, hangs Hometown Heroes banners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26