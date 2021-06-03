Donna Middleton

April 14, 1939 — May 28, 2021

Donna Rae Middleton passed away following a cardiac event on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was born in 1939 in Menominee, Michigan where she graduated from Menominee High School in 1957. She attended Northern Michigan College and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University.

A life-long teacher, Donna taught math to middle-school and high-school students in Otsego, Plainwell, and Galien, Michigan schools. Following her retirement, she continued to teach math to the local electrician apprentice class in South Bend, Indiana. She also taught exercise classes at the Niles YMCA for over 20 years until her death. Her exercise classes were known for socialization, birthday parties, and crazy socks. The friendships and fun arising from class were a key part of her support system. She also enjoyed playing cards and the support of her widows’ group in Granger.

Donna’s tremendous love of dogs began in the 1960s when she and her husband bred and showed German Shepherds. She had many outstanding canine companions including her Welsh Corgis, CeCe and Charlie.

Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, birdwatching, and a variety of crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Florence Maufort, and her husband of 50 years, Dennis. She is survived by two children, Diana (Jay), and Derek, seven grandchildren, Lindsay Kelsheimer, Jay Kelsheimer, Alexander (Abbigail) Middleton, Austin Middleton, Andrew Middleton, Emily and John. She is also survived by two siblings, Nancy Beland and Dennis Maufort.

Memorial plans are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA of Niles, Michigan or the American Cancer Society.