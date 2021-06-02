SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College recently released the lists of students named to its spring 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.

SMC named 44 students to the president’s list for spring semester 2021.

Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 131 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the president’s list include:

Taylor Masse, of Buchanan

Rachel Weaver, of Buchanan

Harleigh Besaw, of Cassopolis

Isabelle Ferguson, of Cassopolis

Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac

Brenna Fisher, of Dowagiac

Peytin Lee, of Dowagiac

Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac

Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac

Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac

Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg

Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg

Shawn Calhoun, of Niles

Elijah Craft, of Niles

Shelby Ison, of Niles

Brenna Lewis, of Niles

Hayley Lloyd, of Niles

Elise Loucks, of Niles

Stephanie Palmisano, of NIles

Samantha Roberts, of Niles

Jared Sergio, of Niles

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the dean’s list include: