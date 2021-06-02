SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College recently released the lists of students named to its spring 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
SMC named 44 students to the president’s list for spring semester 2021.
Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.
The 131 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the president’s list include:
- Taylor Masse, of Buchanan
- Rachel Weaver, of Buchanan
- Harleigh Besaw, of Cassopolis
- Isabelle Ferguson, of Cassopolis
- Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac
- Brenna Fisher, of Dowagiac
- Peytin Lee, of Dowagiac
- Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac
- Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
- Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac
- Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg
- Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg
- Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
- Elijah Craft, of Niles
- Shelby Ison, of Niles
- Brenna Lewis, of Niles
- Hayley Lloyd, of Niles
- Elise Loucks, of Niles
- Stephanie Palmisano, of NIles
- Samantha Roberts, of Niles
- Jared Sergio, of Niles
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the dean’s list include:
- Tayona Newbern, of Buchanan
- Hilbert Evans, of Cassopolis
- Alexis Jackson, of Cassopolis
- Kailen Sopraseuth, of Cassopolis
- Ethan Wagner, of Cassopolis
- Olivia Wildes, of Cassopolis
- Robert Bressler, of Dowagiac
- Autumn Brown, of Dowagiac
- Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
- Lyudmila Dickson-French, of Dowagiac
- Cody Dorman, of Dowagiac
- Michala Froehlich, of Dowagiac
- Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
- Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
- Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
- Lynsie Stolpe, of Dowagiac
- Carrie Strauss, of Dowagiac
- Caleigh Campbell, of Edwardsburg
- Cole Clark, of Edwardsburg
- Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
- Burgandy Ecker, of Edwardsburg
- Christopher Fowler, of Edwardsburg
- Noah Houseworth, of Edwardsburg
- Taylor Kendall, of Edwardsburg
- Brianna McCreery, of Edwardsburg
- Hannah Philpot, of Edwardsburg
- Jarod Siguenza, of Edwardsburg
- Alexis Stacy, of Edwardsburg
- Brittany West, of Edwardsburg
- Loryn Bartley, of Niles
- Collin Bohn, of Niles
- Daniel Brennan, of Niles
- Davie Colburn, of Niles
- Justin Crawford, of Niles
- Ashley Davis, of Niles
- Chandler Dodd, of Niles
- Isabella Jackson, of Niles
- Christina Jacobs, of Niles
- Kyna Johnson, of Niles
- Tionge Kamanga, of Niles
- Thierry Kenko, of Niles
- Elena Loucks, of Niles
- Crista Loveing, of Niles
- Samuel Loveing, of Niles
- Grace Orpurt, of Niles
- Sydney Prillwitz, of Niles
- Carson Schiele, of Niles
- Kobe Scott, of Niles
- Anmol Singh, of Niles
- Dana Thompson, of Niles
- Samantha Woolverton, of Niles
