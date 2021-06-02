COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,209 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,631 cases and 115 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 889,001 COVID-19 cases and 19,209 related deaths.
