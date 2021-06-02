June 2, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,209 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,631 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 889,001 COVID-19 cases and 19,209 related deaths.

 

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

Cassopolis

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

News

Arson suspected as fire departments battle blaze at former National Standard building

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine’s Class of 2021 inspires younger students to reach for graduation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan American Legion participates in National Poppy Day, hangs Hometown Heroes banners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26

News

Lakeland to offer walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccinations

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches Summer Stock Up food drive for local pantries

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis celebrates Memorial Day with parade

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church hosts pancake breakfast to support veterans

Berrien County

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle on Bakertown Road

Cass County

Elkhart man pleads guilty to home invasion near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 21 years in office, 40-year career

Cass County

Man sentenced for causing accident that killed his cousin