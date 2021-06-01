Niles Police Log: May 19-26

May 19

12:25 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

5:27 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, suspicious situation

8:16 a.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop

8:23 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:15 a.m. – N. 12th/Sheffield, larceny

12:12 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

12:33 p.m. – 600 block Howard, civil dispute

1:36 p.m. – 700 block Oak, public peace/harassment

1:58 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

3:05 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, threat

4:20 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, malicious destruction of property

5:34 p.m. – Ferry/N. 13th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:07 p.m. – 900 block Regent, abandoned vehicle

7:13 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, threat

10:28 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, suspicious vehicle

10:28 p.m. – 300 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

11:23 p.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, suspicious vehicle

May 20

1:11 a.m. – 1400 block N. 10th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

10:31 a.m. – 1100 block N. Eighth, malicious destruction of property

11:05 a.m. – N. Ninth/Vine, traffic

11:16 a.m. – 2200 block Progressive, malicious destruction of property

1:09 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others

1:41 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop

2:10 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

2:25 p.m. – Maple/E. Main, traffic stop

2:31 p.m. – Topinabee/Chicago, traffic stop

2:45 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, personal injury accident

3:42 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny

4:44 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

4:45 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

5:05 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

5:26 p.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:20 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

7:53 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:15 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, attempt to locate

9:35 p.m. – S. St. Joseph/Brookfield, traffic stop

10:11 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:58 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop

11:47 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious person

May 21

12:56 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, attempt to locate

1:50 a.m. – Chicago/Topinabee, traffic stop

5:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

7:25 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, property destruction accident

7:50 a.m. – 700 block Oak, larceny

8:41 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

9:35 a.m. – 900 block, property destruction accident

9:38 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

11:08 a.m. – 1700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:11 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, traffic stop

12:24 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, indecent exposure

1:34 p.m. – E. Main, larceny

1:50 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

3:20 p.m. – 1600 block Sheridan, malicious destruction of property

3:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny

4:02 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, property destruction accident

4:56 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, traffic

6:13 p.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, alarm-burglary/others

9:11 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, property destruction accident

9:38 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:41 p.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – S. Fifth/Hickory, traffic stop

May 22

1:28 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

3:39 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:17 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery

7:24 a.m. – 1000 block Tomahawk, suspicious vehicle

10:17 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, traffic stop

10:40 a.m. – 100 block Elm, assault and battery

11:35 a.m. – Matthew/Old U.S. 31, property destruction accident

12:15 p.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, civil dispute

12:44 p.m. – 900 block Cedar, larceny

5:09 p.m. – Howard/N. Seventh, utility

6:05 p.m. – 1300 block Bond, intoxicated person

6:54 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

7:54 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop

8:58 p.m. – S. Seventh, animal

9:53 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, suspicious situation

10:10 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, gun shots

10:24 p.m. – 800 block N. 17th, threat

May 23

1:26 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

1:46 a.m. – 400 block Broadway, unwanted person

2:09 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

2:21 a.m. – S. 13th/Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:37 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

8:33 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, civil dispute

10:10 a.m. – 700 block Wayne, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

10:20 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:06 a.m. – N. 11th/Cedar, disturbance

12:18 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:06 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, traffic stop

1:36 p.m. – 1600 block Cedar, suspicious situation

2:58 p.m. – Parkway/Elm, property destruction accident

5:02 p.m. – 1200 block N. 13th, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:42 p.m. – 700 block Grant, property destruction accident

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:31 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:45 p.m. – Tomahawk/Plym, suspicious vehicle

10:32 p.m. – River/Phoenix, traffic stop

10:52 p.m. – 600 block Platt, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:17 p.m. – 1500 block Hickory, suspicious situation

11:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, larceny

May 24

12:56 a.m. – N. Second, disturbance

1:03 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

5:28 a.m. – 1100 Howard, animal

5:53 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others

6:38 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, larceny

9:39 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, property destruction accident

9:54 a.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:06 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, property destruction accident

12:18 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:04 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

2:31 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

2:52 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, property destruction accident

3:56 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, VIN inspection

5:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:59 p.m. – 600 block Platt, threat

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:43 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

6:50 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, peace officer

7:03 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7:07 p.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery

9:09 p.m. – 600 block N. State, suspicious situation

11:13 p.m. – 700 block N. Fourth, missing person

May 25

12:55 a.m. – 500 block Dey, traffic stop

4:25 a.m. – 900 block Lake, larceny

8:01 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person

8:14 a.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, suspicious vehicle

9:10 a.m. – 800 block Lake, larceny

9:38 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:44 a.m. – N. 13th/Howard, traffic stop

12:12 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

12:49 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, traffic stop

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:34 p.m. – 200 block Cass, public peace/harassment

2:23 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, alarm-burglary/others

2:45 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation

2:51 p.m. – 900 block Cherry, disturbance

4:20 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop

4:38 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop

4:44 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, unwanted person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:31 p.m. – Broadway/N. 18th, traffic stop

6:33 p.m. – Oak/S. 18th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7:18 p.m. – E. Main/S. 15th, traffic stop

8:11 p.m. – 1000 block Wayne, fire-structure

8:21 p.m. – N. 12th/Ferry, traffic stop

9:48 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, disturbance

10:13 p.m. – 500 block Union, peace officer

10:49 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, alarm-burglary/others

11:20 p.m. – Howard/N. Second, disturbance

May 26

12:01 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, resist and obstructing police

2:15 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others

2:38 a.m. – 1500 block Lake, larceny

2:53 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others

3:47 a.m. – 800 block Sarka, alarm-burglary/others

5:54 a.m. – 1300 block Sheffield, larceny

7:27 a.m. – 1500 block Sheffield, larceny

7:48 a.m. – 1400 block Clarendon, larceny

8:16 a.m. – N. Sixth/Ferry, abandoned vehicle

10:53 a.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, suspicious situation

11:11 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident

12:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, suspicious situation

1:46 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, beaking and entering

1:53 p.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

2:35 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

2:37 p.m. – 900 block Sycamore, suspicious person

4:24 p.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, larceny

4:54 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, larceny

5:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, suspicious person

8:11 p.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, indecent exposure

8:24 p.m. – 1300 block Marion, disturbance

11:42 p.m. – Broadway/N. 17th, traffic stop