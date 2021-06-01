Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27
May 26
8:58 a.m. – Edwards, assist Cass County sheriff’s office
11:54 a.m. – Timbers of Cass County, obstructing justice
1:01 p.m. – Mill, civil assist
2:32 p.m. – Main/Lowe, motorist assist
10:36 p.m. – Police Department, general assist
May 27
12:25 a.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Cass County sheriff’s office
3:39 a.m. – Second, suspicious situation
9:57 a.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, suspicious person
11:30 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, recover stolen property
12:15 p.m. – Division, malicious destruction of property
1:15 p.m. – Front, parking complaint
3:30 p.m. – M-62/Pokagon, traffic complaint
4:25 p.m. – Spruce/Orchard, assault complaint
5:15 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil assist
5:18 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, assault complaint
6:55 p.m. – Family Fare, disorderly persons
6:59 p.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic complaint
7:32 p.m. – Marathon Gas Station, trespass complaint
8:45 p.m. – Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop
9:44 p.m. – Manor Mini Mart, assault complaint
10:23 p.m. – First, traffic complaint
11:41 p.m. – Dowagiac Storage, assist Cass County sheriff’s office/suspicious vehicle
