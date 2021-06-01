June 1, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

By Submitted

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

May 26

8:58 a.m. – Edwards, assist Cass County sheriff’s office

11:54 a.m. – Timbers of Cass County, obstructing justice

1:01 p.m. – Mill, civil assist

2:32 p.m. – Main/Lowe, motorist assist

10:36 p.m. – Police Department, general assist

 

May 27

12:25 a.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Cass County sheriff’s office

3:39 a.m. – Second, suspicious situation

9:57 a.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, suspicious person

11:30 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, recover stolen property

12:15 p.m. – Division, malicious destruction of property

1:15 p.m. – Front, parking complaint

3:30 p.m. – M-62/Pokagon, traffic complaint

4:25 p.m. – Spruce/Orchard, assault complaint

5:15 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil assist

5:18 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, assault complaint

6:55 p.m. – Family Fare, disorderly persons

6:59 p.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic complaint

7:32 p.m. – Marathon Gas Station, trespass complaint

8:45 p.m. – Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop

9:44 p.m. – Manor Mini Mart, assault complaint

10:23 p.m. – First, traffic complaint

11:41 p.m. – Dowagiac Storage, assist Cass County sheriff’s office/suspicious vehicle

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan American Legion participates in National Poppy Day, hangs Hometown Heroes banners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26

News

Lakeland to offer walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccinations

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches Summer Stock Up food drive for local pantries

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis celebrates Memorial Day with parade

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church hosts pancake breakfast to support veterans

Berrien County

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle on Bakertown Road

Cass County

Elkhart man pleads guilty to home invasion near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 21 years in office, 40-year career

Cass County

Man sentenced for causing accident that killed his cousin

Cass County

Cass County preservation project receives state honor

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary discusses international project

Berrien County

LMC names Major Cooper as dean, diversity, equity, inclusion

Cassopolis

Cass County Historical Society resumes regular meetings

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg embarks on mural project

Business

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

Berrien County

Local physician named Berrien County medical director

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident enjoys return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor unveils new coffee bar, renovations