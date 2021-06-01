June 1, 2021

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

By Staff Report

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — This Friday and Saturday, the village of Cassopolis is unveiling its new beach and pier area in style with the first annual Beach Bash. To prepare for the event, Cassopolis Main Street Committee has posted the parking plan and volunteer opportunities for the upcoming event.

Free public parking spots are going to be setup all throughout the village. The parking areas vary in size, with some areas alongside a street and with some in larger parking lots.

 

Smaller parking areas

  • Alongside N. and S. Broadway
  • Across from Ronald E. Bass Memorial park at N. Disbrow Street
  • Alongside W. Jefferson Street

 

Larger parking areas

  • The old courthouse on N. Rowland Street
  • The United Presbyterian Church, located on E. State Street
  • Behind the old village hall on E. State Street
  • Between old fire department and turtle lodge on N Broadway
  • Behind Fifth Third Bank on S Disbrow St

 

There will also be additional parking available at Bud Express, 901 E State St. A free shuttle will also be available from Bud Express to the Beach Bash. The shuttle will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

 

The Cassopolis Main Street Committee is also looking for volunteers to help with events at the Beach Bash. For more information, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44afaa2fa4fbc07-cassopolis.

 

 

