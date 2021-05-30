May 30, 2021

Edwardsburg split a pair of non-league baseball games with Lakeshore Saturday. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Edwardsburg baseball splits with Lakeshore

By Staff Report

Published 7:33 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021

STEVENSVILLE ­— Visiting Edwardsburg split a pair of non-conference baseball games with host Lakeshore Saturday.

The Lancers (22-1) won the opening game 4-1, while the Eddies (26-4) bounced back to win the second game 5-1.

Lakeshore scored two runs in the third and fourth innings to account for its scoring. Edwardsburg pushed across a single run in the seventh.

Eli Wideman took the loss for Edwardsburg. Connor Ostrander doubled for one of the five Eddies’ hits.

Leading just 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning, Edwardsburg scored three times to gain the split.

Nate Dalenberg started the game-winning rally with a lead-off single. Ostrander followed with a run-scoring triple, and then came home on an RBI single by Ethan Cebra. One out later, Sam Robinson singled home Cebra to cap the scoring.

The Eddies finished with 11 hits in the game, including two each by Ostrander, Cebra, Landon Mikel and Dalenberg. Cebra, Dalenberg and Mikel all had doubles, while Andrew Colvin added a triple.

 

EDWARDSBURG 1-5, LAKESHORE 4-1

At Stevensville

First Game

Edwardsburg   000      000      1 – 1 5 2

Lakeshore        002      200      x – 4 8 1

Vaughn Hurdle (W), Brody Archer (7); Eli Wideman (L), Tabor Lock (4)

2B: Connor Ostrander (ED)

 

Second Game

Edwardsburg   001      001      3 – 5 11 2

Lakeshore        000      010      0 – 1 7 1

Zach Closson, Sam Robinson (W,5); Trevor Langston (L)

2B: Ethan Cebra (ED), Nate Dalenberg (ED), Landon Mikel (ED)

3B: Andrew Colvin (ED), Connor Ostrander (ED)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 26-4, Lakeshore 22-10

