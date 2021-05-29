PHOTO GALLERY: The Week in Pictures

BERRIEN SPRINGS — It was a busy week for area soccer teams as the state tournament got under way.

Brandywine and Niles were eliminated in their opening round matches, while Dowagiac and Buchanan advanced to the Division 3 District semifinals Tuesday.

The Bobcats were defeated by visiting Three Rivers 7-1, while the Vikings fell to former SMAC West Division foe Lakeshore in Stevensville 8-0. Edwardsburg also lost its first-round match as Wolverine Conference foe Paw Paw won 3-1.

The Bucks defeated Constantine 3-1, while the Chieftains blanked host Berrien Springs 3-0. Buchanan will host Dowagiac Tuesday at 5 p.m, with the winner advancing to the district finals Thursday at Brandywine High School.