Laurie Price, of Dowagiac

Sept. 15, 1947 — May 27, 2021

Laurie Price, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Laurie was born on Sept. 15, 1947, to the late Lawrence and Phyllis (Edwards) Gnat in Berwin, Illinois. Laurie graduated from high school and later went on to earn her CNA from Tampa University. She later worked as the secretary to the president of Lake Michigan College until the mid 2000s. After she retired Laurie turned her love of crafting into a side business where she and her husband, Dennis, made and sold wood crafts. Laurie was also a lover of the peaceful and outdoors. She spent many, many nights camping with her family. They loved to enjoy the lake, spend time up north, and as her daughter referred to it go “glamping.”

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kandice Price in 2018; and sister, Nancy Chavis.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Kevin (Janette) Price, of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Kyle Price, Austin Price, Stephanie Lundgren, and Eddie Mabie; five great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation, to honor and celebrate Laurie’s life, will be held on Friday, June 4, 2020, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until noon with a memorial service at noon. Laurie and Kandi will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following Laurie’s service.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.