Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

EDWARDSBURG — Two southwest Michigan chambers of commerce are combining forces to host an event and raise funds for their respective communities.

The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a golf outing June 10 at Four Lakes Country Club, 22786 US-12, Edwardsburg. The event begins with a 9 a.m. check-in and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. A four-person golf scramble costs $100 per person or $400 per team.

Team registration is due June 7. Sponsorship registration, which includes bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels, is also due June 7.

“People are just ready to do something fun,” said Billie Hires, president of the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce. “We figured why not bring [the golf outing] back?”

Though the Cassopolis/Vandalia chamber hosts an annual golf outing, this year marks the first time the two chambers are partnering for the event.

“Both of our chambers are small, and it made sense to partner together so we wouldn’t be covering the same events,” said Edwardsburg Chamber Administrator Roy Smothermon. “At one time, the Edwardsburg chamber was looking at having a golf outing, and it made no sense for our chamber to do this alone. The Cass/Vandalia chamber had done this before and knew the process. It also helps make the event bigger by combining resources. We can hopefully get more sponsorships and teams with the two chambers working together. The cost of the project can also be shared by the two chambers. Since the two chambers are so close together, we can cover a broader area in Cass County.”

“I think combining our resources and our contacts will make for an all-out better turn out,” Hires added.

Funds raised from the event will be split between the chambers. Cassopolis’ share will support its annual community Christmas celebration, while Edwardsburg’s proceeds will support several chamber events. Both Smothermon and Hires said they would be happy with any amount raised.

“Anything is good, anything at all,” Hires said.

After a year of being unable to host events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Smothermon and Hires are excited to welcome business leaders and community members out onto the green next month.

“Help support our area chambers and have fun doing it,” Smothermon said to encourage participation. “With the year we had in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, it is great to get out and play the game we love and support the Cass/Vandalia and Edwardsburg chambers and their upcoming events and projects. Fun will be had by all.”

For sponsorship information, contact Steve Meyer at (269) 687-8777 or Tracy Mast at (269) 445-0713. Find the team registration form at edwardsburgchamber.org or by contacting the Edwardsburg chamber at (574) 343-3721 or the Cassopolis/Vandalia chamber at (269) 816-5626.

Registration forms can be sent, along with checks, to Cass/Vandalia chamber PO Box 314, Cassopolis MI 49031.