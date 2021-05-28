Cass County Historical Society resumes regular meetings

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Historical Society resumes its regular meeting schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the historic Newton House, 20689 Marcellus Highway, just west of Volinia.

The meeting is the group’s annual Show and Tell program. Anyone with a small antique they would like to share or have help identifying is welcome to participate, officials said.

The Cass County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the county, and to providing educational history-related programs. Membership is open to anyone.

Future meeting dates are July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, and Oct. 19. The society’s annual Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct.3, at the historic Newton House.

For more information, contact the society via email: CCMIHistoricalSociety@gmail.com.