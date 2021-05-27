May 17, 1945 — May 25, 2021

Marsha Kay Butrick, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence, just eight days after her 76th birthday.

Her life began May 17, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana, the second of ten children born to James and Kathryn Solloway. She married Reaburn Charles Butrick Sept. 23, 1961, in Edwardsburg, Michigan. After 45 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2006.

Marsha will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Janice (Devin) Moore, of Millersburg; two sons, Scott (Shelley) Butrick, of Dowagiac, James (Kimberly) Butrick, of Cassopolis; five grandchildren, Tyler Butrick, James “J.D.” (Allison) Butrick, Jr., Amber Butrick, Brett Butrick, Kevin Wall; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three sisters, Vickie Berger, Charlene Vickers, Susan Solloway; one brother, Gary Solloway; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, John Solloway, Dennis Solloway, Rodney Solloway, Steven Solloway, and James “Chub” Solloway.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. We will then process to the cemetery for a brief committal. Mrs. Butrick will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Sumnerville, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Marsha be made to National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.