Elmer J. Subera, of Cassopolis

Jan. 10, 1934 — May 25, 2021

Elmer J. Subera, 87, of Cassopolis, husband, father, grandfather, mechanical engineer, farmer, and a Godly man died peacefully at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, comfortably at-home, with his wife at his bedside. His family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Caring Circle Hospice at Home.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1934, on the family farm near Hillsboro – “The Czech Capital of Wisconsin” – to Albert and Anna (Picha) Subera. He was graduated from Hillsboro High School, and loved farming, but not milking cows, so he moved to Chicago, Illinois to attend DeVry Technical Institute. He came to Niles in 1963 to work at the former Niles plant of Tyler Refrigeration Company.

At Tyler’s, Elmer was a refrigeration engineer in the research and development center. He traveled throughout the U.S. to help with challenging technical issues and new installations, and traveled internationally to research product development for South Korea, China, England, Spain, and Germany. He was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineer Society, and instructed some courses at DeVry Tech. He retired from Tyler’s in 1999 after a remarkable 36-year career, having never been sent to Alaska or Hawaii, much to his wife’s disappointment.

Elmer was a member of the Michiana Christian Embassy where he also taught the Men’s Monday Night Bible Study, served as a Deacon, used his engineering aptitude to help Willie with maintenance issues, and helped staff the sound booth. He enjoyed fishing in area lakes, and always accepted invitations to go golfing — a word that he reversed to better reflect his game of “flogging.” His lifelong love of farming was evident in the acres of field corn grown around the house, and the annual garden which produced fruits and vegetables in abundance, allowing for canning and pickling.

On July 11, 1970, at the Niles First Church of Christ Christian he was married to the former Joyce M. (Finch) Hennip with whom he celebrated last year the remarkable 50th anniversary of their wedding.

Surviving family includes his wife, Joyce Subera and their children, Allen (& Kristi) Subera, of Goshen, Indiana, and Amy (& Jon) Pedzinski of Niles; grandchildren Emily Pedzinski, Zachary Subera, Levi Subera, and Noah Subera; Elmer’s sister, Gladys Boe, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Joyce’s 9-year-daughter, Terra Hennip, on Aug. 5, 1975; by his parents, and by his siblings, Rudolph Subera, Raymond Subera, and Libby Subera.

The funeral service for Elmer Subera will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 East Main Street in Niles with the Rev. Jeffrey Whittaker of the church officiating. Committal will follow at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. The most current health guidelines will be practiced. Others may witness the service via the livestreamed broadcast on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Contributions in memory of Elmer may be made to the Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 East Main Street, Niles, Michigan, 49120, michianachristianembassy.com. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at halbritterwickens.com.

Elmer’s interest in farming and in research, and even in fishing and golfing indicated a fascination with God’s creation. His greater interest in his family and church indicated a passion for God’s people; altogether fulfilling the command to Love People and Love God.