Edwardsburg Area History Museum hosting plant sale through June 12

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Museum’s perennial plant sale is open through June 12 at the museum on Main Street in Edwardsburg.

According to organizers, this is the largest plant sale to date for the museum, with not only perennials and annuals, but indoor plants as well. There are decorative flower pots for patios and cemeteries, along with succulents and some indoor plants. Perennials include numerous varieties of daylilies and oriental lilies, along with ferns, irises in bloom, irises for planting, evergreens, Monkey grass, dwarf lilacs, hostas, peonies, rose campions, salvia, sedum, coreopsis, evening primrose, flocks, Lenten rose, Shasta daisies, zebra grass, queen of the prairie and many others.

Prices range from $1 to $25.